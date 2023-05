*Jordan Poole pulls up from 28 feet*



Channing Frye: "WHAT?!"



Taylor Rooks: "Oh my g— He can't be serious!"



Tyrese Haliburton: "What's wrong with that shot? I’m not mad at that shot… I would've shot that too."



Frye: "That’s why you’re here with us."pic.twitter.com/4TEjUNWBo6