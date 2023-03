Joel Embiid has refused to play Jokić in his house since November 8, 2019. Why?



On that fateful night, the 76ers choked a 21-point 4th quarter lead. Joel missed 2 clutch FT and Joker splashed a game-winner.



99.5% win probability in the 4th



I’d dodge toopic.twitter.com/vchWj6wM3P