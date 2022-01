I know that no one is allowed to question Nikola Jokic’s place atop the NBA pyramid due to his VORP, BPM+ & PIE scores, despite his 1 career victory after Round 2 of the playoffs, but he’s getting outplayed by LaMarcus Aldridge & losing by 11 to the Nets JV team at half.



‍♂️‍♂️‍♂️