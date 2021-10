Sergej Milinkovic-Savic’s game by numbers vs. Luxembourg:



100% long ball accuracy (5/5)

90% pass accuracy

72 touches

13 duels won

6/8 aerial duels won

4 tackles

4 interceptions

3 clearances

2 take-ons

1 shot on target



