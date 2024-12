Fun fact: this award was created after Cristiano joined the league.



Fun fact; He’s won it 3 times in the 3 years it was held.



Fun fact: In those 3 years, he’s won 0 trophies.



Fun fact: Mitrovic who was one of the top scorers and had 4+ trophies did not get nominated.https://t.co/a8B2FRKngX