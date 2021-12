Most key passes (to teammates in a goal scoring position) in 2021 big-5⃣ league matches (@OptaPro)

#FilipKostic1⃣2⃣3⃣

@esmuellert_1⃣1⃣0⃣

@trentAA1⃣0⃣5⃣

More exclusive ⚽️ stats on the@CIES_Footballwebsitehttps://t.co/P0OhpxlPv7pic.twitter.com/2WTsY8ZEdq