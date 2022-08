Jamie Oliver releases a photo on Instagram with the following caption: Guys forget about beef or pork lasagne, I'm going to give you a crispy duck lasagne! White sauce, braised spinach, roasted duck pulled into a lovely ragu with chianti classico. Come on! This is what Sunday comfort food is all about. Grab the recipe on YouTube right now - link in my bio..,Image: 355746980, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** No USA Distribution *** For Editorial Use Only *** Not to be Published in Books or Photo Books *** Handling Fee Only ***, *** HANDOUT image or SOCIAL MEDIA IMAGE or FILMSTILL for EDITORIAL USE ONLY! * Please note: Fees charged by Profimedia are for the Profimedia's services only, and do not, nor are they intended to, convey to the user any ownership of Copyright or License in the material. Profimedia does not claim any ownership including but not limited to Copyright or License in the attached material. By publishing this material you (the user) expressly agree to indemnify and to hold Profimedia and its directors, shareholders and employees harmless from any loss, claims, damages, demands, expenses (including legal fees), or any causes of action or allegation against Profimedia arising out of or connected in any way with publication of the material. Profimedia does not claim any copyright or license in the attached materials. Any downloading fees charged by Profimedia are for Profimedia's services only. * Handling Fee Only ***, Model Release: no