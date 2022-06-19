Nadgrobna ploča na kojoj je poslednji pozdrav zauvek ugašenom pregledaču interneta postao je hit na internetu.
Internet Explorer otišao je sredinom juna 2022. godine u istoriju, a za njim posebno žali, očigledno i previše, zvanična Južna Koreja koja se do poslednjeg dana oslanjala na taj komad ćudljivog i prevrtljivog Microsoft softvera.
U toj zemlji Internet Explorer dobio je spomenik - prvi takav jednom internet pregledaču u svetu, a sve zbog odluke da bude primaran browser državnih institucija (?!!).
Spomenik je podignuo Jung Ki-yung, južnokorejski softverski inženjer i web dizajner, a u znak sećanja na propast Internet Explorer-a proveo je čak mesec dana dizajnirajući i izrađujući spomenik.
Sve to ga je koštalo, osim mesec dana života, i 36.000 dinara u našoj valuti!
"Bio je dobar alat za preuzimanje drugih pregledača interneta", napisano je na spomeniku, a i dan-danas se to u nešto izmenjenom obliku govori za sve pregledače interneta, koji nisu Chrome :)
Nakon što je Explorer prestao da radi, fotografija spomenika postala je viralna. Jung kaže da je spomenikom hteo da nasmeje i zabavi ljude, ali je ipak iznenađen time koliko je ova omanja nadgrobna ploča postala popularna.
"To je još jedan razlog da zahvalim Explorer-u, sad mi je omogućio da se našalim na svetskom nivou. Žao mi je što ga više nema, ali neće mi nedostajati, pa je njegova smrt za mene dobra stvar", rekao je Jung za Reuters agenciju.
Podsetimo se sad i zajedno kako je Explorer izgledao kroz godine:
Jung je istovremeno i objasnio da je ovaj Microsoft-ov browser interneta odigrao veliku ulogu u njegovom poslu.
"Bila je to muka, ali ja bih to nazvao nekakvim čudnim odnosom ljubavi i mržnje, jer je Explorer zaista dominirao jednom erom", rekao je. Njegovi klijenti stalno su uvek i iznova tražili da se pobrine da im web stranice izgledaju dobro u Explorer pregledaču, koji je godinama bio glavni pregledač interneta i u južnokorejskim državnim kancelarijama i mnogim tamošnjim bankama, a bio je i browser spram kojeg su se ravnala internet pravila u dobrom broju godina koje su iza nas…
Pa, dobro, poslednji pozdrav Internet Explorer-u i sa naše strane!