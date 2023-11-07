logo
"TI SI ODVRATNO STVORENJE, NADAM SE DA ĆEŠ PATITI!" Suđenje Roberta De Nira i bivše asistentkinje - isplivale ŠOK PORUKE

Autor Katarina Bojović
0

Nastavlja se suđenje glumcu Robertu De Niru kojeg je bivša asistentkinja optužila da polnu diskriminaciju i se*sualno uznemiravanje.

Nastavljeno suđenje De Niru Izvor: Profimedia

Grejem Kejsi Robinson, koja je radila za glumca Roberta De Nira kao asistent od 2008. do 2019. tužila je i njega i njegovu producentsku kompaniju Canal Productions, za kršenje ljudskih prava.

Glumac je podnio protiv-tužbu, navodeći nesavesno trošenje kao i bindžovanje na TV-u tokom radnih sati. Grejem Čejs, bivša asistentkinja De Nira, sada navodi da je dobila poruku u kojoj je pisalo da je ona "odvratno malo stvorenje". Njeni advokati tvrde da je Čejs ovu uvredu dobila od djece slavnog glumca.

"Ti malo odvratno stvorenje. Nemaš ništa pametnije da radiš nego da uništavaš život jednog osamdesetogodišnjaka. Nadam se da ćeš ti i tvoja porodica patiti isto kao što i drugi pate zbog tebe", piše u poruci za koju se sumnja da su poslala De Nirova djeca.

Dodaje se da je u poruci Grejem opisana kao "prljavi prevarant".

