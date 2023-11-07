Nastavlja se suđenje glumcu Robertu De Niru kojeg je bivša asistentkinja optužila da polnu diskriminaciju i se*sualno uznemiravanje.
Grejem Kejsi Robinson, koja je radila za glumca Roberta De Nira kao asistent od 2008. do 2019. tužila je i njega i njegovu producentsku kompaniju Canal Productions, za kršenje ljudskih prava.
Glumac je podnio protiv-tužbu, navodeći nesavesno trošenje kao i bindžovanje na TV-u tokom radnih sati. Grejem Čejs, bivša asistentkinja De Nira, sada navodi da je dobila poruku u kojoj je pisalo da je ona "odvratno malo stvorenje". Njeni advokati tvrde da je Čejs ovu uvredu dobila od djece slavnog glumca.
"Ti malo odvratno stvorenje. Nemaš ništa pametnije da radiš nego da uništavaš život jednog osamdesetogodišnjaka. Nadam se da ćeš ti i tvoja porodica patiti isto kao što i drugi pate zbog tebe", piše u poruci za koju se sumnja da su poslala De Nirova djeca.
Dodaje se da je u poruci Grejem opisana kao "prljavi prevarant".
"TI SI ODVRATNO STVORENJE, NADAM SE DA ĆEŠ PATITI!" Suđenje Roberta De Nira i bivše asistentkinje - isplivale ŠOK PORUKE
Robert De Niro War with Grandpa (2020) *Filmstill - Editorial Use Only* see Special Instructions.,Image: 565877736, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Filmstill / HANDOUT / EDITORIAL USE ONLY! Please note: Fees charged by the agency are for the agencyÕs services only, and do not, nor are they intended to, convey to the user any ownership of Copyright or License in the material. The agency does not claim any ownership including but not limited to Copyright or License in the attached material. By publishing this material you expressly agree to indemnify and to hold the agency and its directors, shareholders and employees harmless from any loss, claims, damages, demands, expenses (including legal fees), or any causes of action or allegation against the agency arising out of or connected in any way with publication of the material. Images should only be used for editorial purposes by newspapers or magazines or websites in connection with the event/movie (etc). E.g.: Real Name as Character Name in Film Title (year) No other use is authorized. Filmstill / HANDOUT / EDITORIAL USE ONLY! Please note: Fees charged by the agency are for the agency’s services only, and do not, nor are they intended to, convey to the user any ownership of Copyright or License in the material. The agency does not claim any ownership including but not limited to Copyright or License in the attached material. By publishing this material you expressly agree to indemnify and to hold the agency and its directors, shareholders and employees harmless from any loss, claims, damages, demands, expenses (including legal fees), or any causes of action or allegation against the agency arising out of or connected in any way with publication of the material. Images should only be used for editorial purposes by newspapers or magazines or websites in connection with the event/movie (etc). E.g.: Real Name as Character Name in Film Title (year) No other use is authorized., Model Release: no