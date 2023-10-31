Bivša asistentkinja Roberta de Nira optužila ga je za polnu diskriminaciju i sek*sualno uznemiravanje.
Proslavljeni holivudski glumac Robert de Niro pojavio se na Saveznom sudu na Menhetnu nakon što ga je bivša asistentkinja Grejem Kejsi Robinson optužila za polnu diskriminaciju i se*sualno uznemiravanje.
Robinsonova je protiv glumca podnijela niz optužbi, među kojima su i gorepomenute, a De Niro je svjedočio prvog dana suđenja. Ona je prema sopstvenim riječima, nizu loših radnji bila izložena tokom decenijske saradnje sa glumcem, piše Daily mail.
Inače, Grejem Kejsi Robinson sarađivala je sa Robertom de Nirom godinama, sve dok njegova produkcijska kuća nije prekinula saradnju i tužila je zbog navodne krađe. Robert de Niro vodio je prvi sudski spor protiv bivše asistentkinje 2019. kada ju je njegova producentska kuća tužila zbog navodne krađe, gledanja Netflix programa satima na poslu i pljačke De Nirovih "miliona milja letova".
