PLEASE RT AND HELP

hatay and bodrum are STILL burning and they are STILL not using the right planes we need to put out the fire really quickly it’s getting into villages WE NEED HELP!!!#hatayyaniyor#SilifkeYanıyor#bodrumyangın#PrayForTurkeyhttps://t.co/cXq89dhopRpic.twitter.com/2IhBcPoPXZ