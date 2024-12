This is what Zaporizhzhia looks like today after the Russian airstrike…



10 people killed, 24 injured, including a 4-month-old baby and children aged 4 and 11.



️ In Kryvyi Rih, 3 people were killed in the strike, 17 injured, including a 6-year-old child.pic.twitter.com/xoVCX2uP2V