Aftermath of the Ukrainian strike on the Russian space comms center in Vityne as seen in a@planetLR satellite image taken on June 24th. According to@cxemu, this facility is responsible for maintaining Russian 'Liana' ELINT system satellites (https://t.co/ztLtpdv55k).https://t.co/rpWYPa95tRpic.twitter.com/WCRTfPDWk4