WATCH: Timelapse footage of the explosive eruption at the Kanlaon Volcano summit crater from 6:51PM to 6:57PM on Monday, June 3, 2024, taken by the Lower Masulog observation station. According to PHIVOLCS, the plume rose to 5000 meters above the vent.



