The oldest text in the Basque language is said to be a magical incantation, more than 2100 years old.



Found in 2021, the Hand of Irulegi is the oldest text in Vasconic (Proto-Basque).



The 1st word to be identified so far is sorioneku (modern Basque: zorioneko) meaning good omenpic.twitter.com/nZOWWe6oBC