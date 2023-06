Isidor (co-owner of Macy's department store) & Ida Strauss were#Titanicpassengers. He wanted his wife to go to the lifeboat N°8, but she refused, saying: "We have lived together for many years. Where you go, I go". They lost their lives in the sinking.#Titanic111#Titanic2023pic.twitter.com/UQD0MsEPuN