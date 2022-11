Video from#Kobaniresident with family as#Turkeyconducts airstrikes there & in Darbasiyah, Derik, Tel Rifat, Shebha & Zirgan.



Turkey is targeting the very people (#SDF) that destroyed the#ISISCaliphate, losing 11,000 lives, so the US did not have to put boots on the ground.pic.twitter.com/J9ufc6277q