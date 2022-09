This courageous man is Mykhailo Dianov, a defender of Mariupol who was held captive by the rashists for 4 months.

1,2 photos - before captivity

3,4 photos - after captivity

This is what russians do to non-russians.#RussiaIsATerroristState#RussiaIsANaziState#RussiaInvadedUkrainepic.twitter.com/KsFjxY9Vkb