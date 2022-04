At 10 years old, Vanda Obiedkova survived the German occupation of Mariupol. Vanda was 91 when#Russianarmy invaded her city. 81 years after Nazi regime, she died. Dying in a basement, freezing, pleading for water, Holocaust survivor asked: “Why is this happening?”#SaveMariupolpic.twitter.com/yO9Gn18bJZ