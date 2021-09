.@DjokerNolewon his first ATP title in Amersfoort, Netherlands on July 23, 2006, exactly 15 years ago to this day.



Today he has 85 career ATP titles, including 20 Grand Slams, and he's six wins away from a Career Golden Slam.https://t.co/62CvmLMt3Vpic.twitter.com/bVKo4rj0F7