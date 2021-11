After the first two weeks of the season, Nikola Jokić currently leads the NBA in raw plus-minus.



The top 10:



1. Jokić, +80

2. Mitchell, +74

3. Lowry, +73

4. Tucker, +70

5. A. Gordon, +69

6. Bojan, +66

7. Jimmy, +63

8. Herro, +61

9. Hassan Whiteside, Monte, and Steph, +60