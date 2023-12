Anthony Davis just signed the NBA's richest annual extension (3 years $186 million).



And the will be steep playing in LA:



$62M: Salary

$22.9M: Federal Tax

$6M: NBA Escrow

$4.1M: Cali Tax

$1.8M: Agent Fee

$1.8M: Jock Tax

$1.4M: FICA/Medicare

$24M: Net Income