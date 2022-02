LUKA MAGIC



Luka EXPLODED for 49 PTS to power the@dallasmavsto victory in New Orleans. Luka has scored 45+ points in 3 of his last 4 games!#MFFL@luka7doncic: 49 PTS, 15 REB, 8 AST, 7 3PMpic.twitter.com/pWHLvqU7zE