[32']

SECOND YELLOW CARD / SENT OFF

Thomas Kaminski (GK for Luton Town)#LutonTownare down to 10 men, following a dangerous tackle by their Goal Keeper, on Portsmouth's #32 (Patrick Lane). Kaminski's first Yellow Card was on the 29th minute.



Image Credits: Sky Sports + (UK)pic.twitter.com/5Mxg4ysZQ7