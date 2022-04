Kevin De Bruyne has scored 12#UCLgoals:



⚽️ QF vs PSG

⚽️ QF vs PSG

⚽️ R16 vs Real Madrid

⚽️ QF vs Lyon

⚽️ R16 vs Gladbach

⚽️ QF vs Dortmund

⚽️ SF vs PSG

⚽️ QF vs Atlético

⚽️ SF vs Real Madrid



Nine of them have been in the knockout stages.pic.twitter.com/pw0hER5ooh