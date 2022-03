⚡️Consequences of "Russian world," Olympic sports training center (Yuri Gagarin Stadium) in Chernihiv. Home of Ukraine women's national football team and Desna Chernihiv. It had a capacity of 12,060 spectators, 5,500 individual plastic seats#StandWithUkraine#StopWar#StopRussiapic.twitter.com/nPU8ROhcqB