EDITORIAL USE ONLY Mount Recyclemore: The E7, which has been created out of e-waste, in the likeness of the G7 leaders and in the style of Mount Rushmore by British artist Joe Rush for tech recommerce expert musicMagpie, is unveiled on Sandy Acres Beach in Cornwall ahead of the G7 Summit starting later this week. Picture date: Tuesday June 8, 2021.,Image: 614848553, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia

