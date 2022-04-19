Elektronski otpad je goruća tema, a ovaj tip otpada preti da “preplavi“ svet.
Do 2025. godine samo u Kini bi moglo biti čak 6 milijardi odbačenih telefona i smartfona, a uz rastući problem elektronskog otpada ističe se relativno niska stopa recikliranja takvih uređaja u najmnogoljudnijoj zemlji na planeti.Nažalost, situacija sa elektronskim otpadom nije bolja ni u mnogim drugim zemljama širom sveta.
South China Morning Post (SCMP) citirao je statistiku iz izveštaja koje je objavila državna TV stanica CCTV u kojem se govori o velikom broju uređaja koji se više ne koriste.
SCMP je dodao da se manje od dva posto starih pametnih telefona pravilno reciklira u Kini, a ostatak se očito odlaže “negde drugo“ ili stoji po fiokama u kućama. Mediji nisu ponudili procenu trenutnog, makar pretpostavljenog broja napuštenih mobilnih uređaja u zemlji.
Ogromna projekcija prati porast prodaje 5G kompatibilnih mobilnih uređaja i stalan priliv novih uređaja koje lansiraju lokalni proizvođači, na tržištu koje je jedno od najaktivnijih na svetu.
Pred samit G7 zemalja aktivisti su skrenuli pažnju na gorući problem elektronskog otpada širom sveta kreiranjem velikih statua lidera-učesnika ovog samita:
EDITORIAL USE ONLY Mount Recyclemore: The E7, which has been created out of e-waste, in the likeness of the G7 leaders and in the style of Mount Rushmore by British artist Joe Rush for tech recommerce expert musicMagpie, is unveiled on Sandy Acres Beach in Cornwall ahead of the G7 Summit starting later this week. Picture date: Tuesday June 8, 2021.,Image: 614848553, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia
Elektronski otpad
U nekoliko delova sveta poduzete su mere za rešavanje problema s brdima napuštenih pametnih telefona i drugih oblika elektronskog otpada, koji se uglavnom ne odlaže na propisan način niti reciklira, dok regulatori i kompanije koje ga proizvode nastoje da smanje uticaj tehnološkog sektora na životnu okolinu.
Što se tiče telefona, sa novim predstavljanjem sve većeg broja uređaja uključuju se i šeme i saveti za recikliranje komponenti u tim uređajima. Svakako, trebalo bi produžiti vek trajanja mobilnih telefona popravkom i ažuriranjem softvera, ali i eliminisati potrebu za više vrsta punjača i perifernih uređaja, kao što bi trebalo podržati i prodaju polovnih telefona, odnosno onih ponovo vraćenih u zvaničnu prodaju nakon sitnijih popravki (Refurbished).
Najnovije izdanje UN-ovog monitora elektronskog otpada (objavljen tokom 2020. godine) postavilo je Kinu kao najvećeg svetskog proizvođača s 10,1 milionom tona proizvedenih u 2019. godini, i to u domenu elektronskih uređaja i kućnih aparata, a ne samo pametnih telefona.