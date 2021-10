Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'Unlikely' To Spend Christmas In The U.K. It will be the second year in a row the couple hasn't spent the holidays with the Royal Family because the couple lives with their son Archie in Montecito, California. USA With the U.K. entering a second lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and cases rising at an alarming rate in the U.S., it seems prudent for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (The Duke and Duchess of Sussex) not to travel across the pond to see the Royal Family over the holidays. 03 Nov 2020 K. It will be the second year in a row the couple hasn't spent the holidays with the Royal Family because the couple lives with their son Archie in Montecito, California. USA With the U.K. entering a second lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and cases rising at an alarming rate in the U.S., it seems prudent for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (The Duke and Duchess of Sussex) not to travel across the pond to see the Royal Family over the holidays.,Image: 567182262, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO Netherlands, Model Release: no, Credit line: MEGA / The Mega Agency / Profimedia