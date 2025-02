Elena, from Rybinsk in Russia, lost her son Valentin in September when he was killed in Russia's Kursk region



He was 18 years old and a conscript, sent there as part of his military service in May to guard the border.



Sky's@IvorBennettwent to meet herhttps://t.co/eKK12eZkcipic.twitter.com/IGP9aZEH6V