#UkraineRussiaWar#Kharkiv#S300#Toretsk#BlackSea#Belgorod#Kursk#F16#Kyiv



Ukraine has launched an attack on the Russian Black Sea Fleet in Novorossiysk, Russia, with several unnamed surface drones (USV)



Shooting and explosions were heard for several hours. It is noted…pic.twitter.com/1VGTbkeZfq