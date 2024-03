Deadliest#earthquakesthat occurred in recent years within 300km of#Ródos(#Greece): 03/10/1914 a M7.0 led to 4000 casualties, 28/03/1970 a M7.1 led to 1086 casualties, and on 31/03/1928 a M6.5 led to 170 casualties.pic.twitter.com/XbpFjW5q8h