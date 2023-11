Vladimir Sviridov, former commander of the 6th Army of the Russian Air Force and Air Defense Forces, and his wife were found dead.



The body of the 68-year-old general was found in his house in the village of Andzhiyevsky, Stavropol Krai. The body of his 72-year-old wife Tatyana…https://t.co/pwN0ZOlQoNpic.twitter.com/AAMySdIzTb