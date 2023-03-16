U Rostovu u Rusiji zapalila se zgrada Federalne službe bezbjednosti (FSB)!
Došlo je do velikog požara u zgradi Federalne službe bezbednosti (FSB) u Rostovu u Rusiji, javlja britanski "BBC". Mještani navode da se prije požara čula snažna eksplozija.
Russian security forces report that ammunition continues to be detonated at the warehouse In#Rostovan FSB building . Also, next to ammunition, fuel with tanks is burning. rescuers require body armor to protect themselves from debris. The fire covered more than 800 square meterspic.twitter.com/wK56ZLACa8— АЗОВ South (@Azovsouth)March 16, 2023
Društvenim mrežama šire se mnogobrojni dramatični snimci na kojima se vidi jak požar koji se postepeno širi. Veći dio Rostova prekriven je gustim dimom.
20 fire departments went to the scene of a fire in the building of the border service of the#FSBpic.twitter.com/04uweNtf76— Global News (@YvesUitGent)March 16, 2023
Prema nezvaničnim informacijama, ima i mrtvih. Navodno su dvojica agenata FSB-a stradala, a na licu mjesta su navodno 25 vozila i 63 vatrogasaca.
In Rostov-on-Don, the building of the border service of the FSB is on fire - Russian media.— Special Kherson Cat (@bayraktar_1love)March 16, 2023
Unconfirmed rumors in Ru media that locals allegedly heard an explosion before the firepic.twitter.com/RKYBhbKv17