BREAKING: After 23 years, top international drug trafficker &#Ndranghetamafia boss Rocco Morabito is extradited to Italy to finally face justice



A big moment for INTERPOL’s I-CAN project - the global police alliance to#StopNdrangheta



Full story ➡️https://t.co/3zYccys0ZQpic.twitter.com/yw5H0650g4