Russia’s MoD published the list of foreign mercenaries in Ukraine.https://t.co/aQFkPORKeb

I check Sweden, where I live:

36, 5 eliminated, 30 (83%) departed

My home country Poland:

1831, 378 eliminated, 272 (15%) departed

Poles are better at dying to please their American master.pic.twitter.com/XjHIEyVxRi