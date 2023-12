| Vanja Vlahovic (19Y/O, ST, ) for Atalanta Primavera this season so far:



• 13 games played

• 14 goals



| All 14 goals scored by Vanja this season!@SerbianFooty@SerbFootyScout@AtalantaBC_News@FTalentScoutpic.twitter.com/Vuyb0vFvel