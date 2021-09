File photo dated 03/09/87 of Sir Clive Sinclair with his new computer, the Z88, priced at £287.50. Home computing pioneer Sir Clive Sinclair has died at the age of 81. Issue date: Friday September 17, 2021.,Image: 632556582, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: FILE PHOTO, Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia

File photo dated 24/04/81 of Sir Clive Sinclair founder of Sinclair Research, with the prototype of a new multi-standard flat screen television, the 'Microvision' . Home computing pioneer Sir Clive Sinclair has died at the age of 81, according to reports. Issue date: Thursday September 16, 2021.,Image: 632510496, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: FILE PHOTO, Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia

Sir Clive Sinclair launches The Zike, or Sinclair Zike, a lightweight electric bicycle which he invented and marketed by his company Sinclair Research Ltd in 1992.,Image: 632561429, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia

File photo dated 12/07/06 of Sir Clive Sinclair showing off his latest invention, the 'A-bike', outside the Design Museum in central London. Home computing pioneer Sir Clive Sinclair has died at the age of 81, according to reports. Issue date: Thursday September 16, 2021.,Image: 632510335, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: FILE PHOTO, Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia

File photo dated 10/01/85 of Sir Clive Sinclair demonstrating his C5 electric vehicle, the battery-come-pedal powered trike, at Alexandra Palace. Home computing pioneer Sir Clive Sinclair has died at the age of 81. Issue date: Friday September 17, 2021.,Image: 632556587, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: FILE PHOTO, Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia

Image: 351659259, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia