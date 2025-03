RIP Andrej Lazarov.



Andrej last played for KF Shkupi on the 15/3/2025.



Later that day, he attended a bar/club with friends in Kocani, about an hour from Skopje.

A fire broke out in the club & Andrej tried to help and save others.



A hero.



8/9/1999 - 16/3/2025.