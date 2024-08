Average height of men by country:



Netherlands: 6'0" (183.8 cm)

Belgium: 5'11" (182.2 cm)

Bosnia and Herzegovina: 5'11" (182.1 cm)

Montenegro: 5'11" (182 cm)

Denmark: 5'11" (181.4 cm)

Norway: 5'11" (181.4 cm)

Serbia: 5'11" (181.3 cm)

Germany: 5'11" (181…